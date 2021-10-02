H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE FUL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

