Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

