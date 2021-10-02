Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $185.54 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $116.45 million and $19.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $185.54 or 0.00389169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

