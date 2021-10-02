HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.