HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.