HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

