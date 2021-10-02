Head-To-Head Contrast: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) & Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

This table compares Recro Pharma and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma -30.18% N/A -21.39% Graybug Vision N/A -40.30% -37.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recro Pharma and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 4 3 0 2.43

Graybug Vision has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 422.23%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Recro Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recro Pharma and Graybug Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma $66.50 million 1.42 -$27.50 million ($1.16) -1.75 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million ($5.25) -0.63

Recro Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Recro Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recro Pharma beats Graybug Vision on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.