Head to Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Dragon Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 70.65% 8.71% 4.05% Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Dragon Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.15 $31.68 million $1.17 13.03 Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Dragon Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

