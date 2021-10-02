Head-To-Head Survey: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67% Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Visa and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $271.52, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $352.98, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.55 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.73 Accenture $44.33 billion 4.65 $5.11 billion $7.46 43.55

Visa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accenture. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Visa pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Accenture has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Visa beats Accenture on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

