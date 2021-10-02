Head-To-Head Survey: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.89%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 40.16 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.68 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.51

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

Risk and Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

