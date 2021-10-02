Head-To-Head Survey: Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li-Cycle and Stericycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Stericycle has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Stericycle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Stericycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stericycle $2.68 billion 2.37 -$57.30 million $2.25 30.73

Li-Cycle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stericycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Stericycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Stericycle 0.86% 9.99% 4.36%

Summary

Stericycle beats Li-Cycle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS). The RWCS provides collection and processing of regulated and specialized waste, including medical (including reusable sharps disposal management services), pharmaceutical and hazardous waste, for disposal and compliance programs. The SID provides collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of shredded paper. The CRS includes communication services such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration and other communications for hospitals and IDN’s. The company was founded by James W. Sharp in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

