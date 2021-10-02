Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,506,978 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4,416.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,978 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $141,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

