Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 381,039 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,270,130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,039 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $112,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.01. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

