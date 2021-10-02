Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,732 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $90,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

