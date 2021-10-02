Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,625,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

