Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 16.73% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $213,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $91.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

