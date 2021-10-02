Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Several brokerages have commented on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

