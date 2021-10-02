Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
