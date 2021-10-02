Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HLAN opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $96.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.