HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00608724 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,587,987 coins and its circulating supply is 263,452,837 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

