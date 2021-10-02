Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE HESM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

