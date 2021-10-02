Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,241 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $180,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.