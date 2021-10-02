HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) vs. Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Head to Head Contrast

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 33.90 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

