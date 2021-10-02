Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,246,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

