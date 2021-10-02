Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report $329.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.50 million and the highest is $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 175,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

