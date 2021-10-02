Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Announces $0.74 Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7373 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

