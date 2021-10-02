Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

