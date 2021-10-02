Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.01%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

