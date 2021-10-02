Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

