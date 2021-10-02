Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
