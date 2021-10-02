Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the August 31st total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Huize in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huize during the first quarter worth about $3,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huize by 700.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huize during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 102,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,024. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Huize has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

