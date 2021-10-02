Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of Huntington Bancshares worth $432,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

