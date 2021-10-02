Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.92 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $47,665.70 or 1.00298663 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $8.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

