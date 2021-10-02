Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 426.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

