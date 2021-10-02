Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 426.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.