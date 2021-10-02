HyperCash (HC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.52 million and $5.13 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.77 or 1.00084675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00363370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.30 or 0.00676389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00228333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000793 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

