iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITHUF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

