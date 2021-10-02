Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 191.7% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.50 during midday trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
