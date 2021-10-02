Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Idle has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $465,550.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00010422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

