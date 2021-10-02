Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 9.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

