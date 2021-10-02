Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

