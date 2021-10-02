Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.38.

PI stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $469,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

