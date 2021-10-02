Incent Price Tops $0.0715 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 262.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.29 million and $31.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.