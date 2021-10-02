Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Short Interest Up 156.8% in September

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,597,000.

ACQRU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

