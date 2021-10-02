Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 6,934 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

