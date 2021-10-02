Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of C opened at $71.18 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

