Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NYSE IP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

