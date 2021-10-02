Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $319.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.24. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

