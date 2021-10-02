Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,074,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IFXY opened at $0.01 on Friday. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
