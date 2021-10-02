Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,074,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFXY opened at $0.01 on Friday. Infrax Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

