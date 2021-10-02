ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.