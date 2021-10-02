Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,971.40

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Ink has a market cap of $319,971.40 and $502.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

