InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,829,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,892,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

