InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,829,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,892,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
