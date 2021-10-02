Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,968.76 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

